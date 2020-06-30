Rosella Dean
Loveland - Rosella May (nee Schaefer) Dean beloved wife of the late Rev. Russell T. Dean Sr.; loving mother of Russell T. (Diane) Dean Jr and Rhonda (Ken) Damhorst; cherished Grandmother of Tonya Gearhart, Michelle Ripley and Rachelle Dean; great Grandmother of Cameron Gearhart and Lucas Ripley; dear sister of Joseph and Christopher Dean. Went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. Age 95. Residence Loveland. Visitation will be Wednesday July 1st from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at the First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pike, Milford, OH 45150. Funeral service Thursday July 2nd 11 AM at the church. Memorials may be given to Bearing Precious Seed at the above address. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Loveland - Rosella May (nee Schaefer) Dean beloved wife of the late Rev. Russell T. Dean Sr.; loving mother of Russell T. (Diane) Dean Jr and Rhonda (Ken) Damhorst; cherished Grandmother of Tonya Gearhart, Michelle Ripley and Rachelle Dean; great Grandmother of Cameron Gearhart and Lucas Ripley; dear sister of Joseph and Christopher Dean. Went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. Age 95. Residence Loveland. Visitation will be Wednesday July 1st from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at the First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pike, Milford, OH 45150. Funeral service Thursday July 2nd 11 AM at the church. Memorials may be given to Bearing Precious Seed at the above address. www.evansfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.