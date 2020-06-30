Rosella Dean
Rosella Dean

Loveland - Rosella May (nee Schaefer) Dean beloved wife of the late Rev. Russell T. Dean Sr.; loving mother of Russell T. (Diane) Dean Jr and Rhonda (Ken) Damhorst; cherished Grandmother of Tonya Gearhart, Michelle Ripley and Rachelle Dean; great Grandmother of Cameron Gearhart and Lucas Ripley; dear sister of Joseph and Christopher Dean. Went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. Age 95. Residence Loveland. Visitation will be Wednesday July 1st from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at the First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pike, Milford, OH 45150. Funeral service Thursday July 2nd 11 AM at the church. Memorials may be given to Bearing Precious Seed at the above address. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Milford
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Milford
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
