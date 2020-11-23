Rosella "Rosie" Guilliams
Elsmere - Rosella "Rosie" Guilliams, 67, of Elsmere, passed away on November 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Rosie was a good wife and mother that enjoyed drawing, gardening and old-time gospel music. She was also Mamaw to many people and a friend to even more. Rosie was a longtime, devoted member at the Mission Church of God in Florence.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Harmon "Wayne" Guilliams Sr.; children, Harmon Wayne (Lori) Guilliams Jr., Melissa (Randy) Antrobus, Sharon (Paul) Feldmeyer, Phillip Jason Guilliams; grandchildren, Wayne, Benjamin, Emily, Steven (Holly), Ashley (Miles), Michaela (Nathan), Dylan, Devin (Kim), Cory, Bradley, Brandi, Jason Jr. Matthew; great-grandchildren, Liam, Connor, Serenity, Elijah, Malakai, Jaylen; siblings, Brenda Gibson, Debra Osborne, Wilma Stevens, Wilbur "Pete" Marksberry Jr., Judy Mae Marskberry; and many loving nieces and nephews. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Joyce Marksberry and her siblings, Jim McCarter and Jackie Brooks.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Mission Church of God, 7851 Tanners Lane, Florence, KY 410142. Covid-19 restrictions are recommended. Interment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Rosie's name to Mission Church of God. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com