|
|
Rosella M. Ruschman
Monroe - Rosella M. (nee Schilling), beloved wife of Joseph (deceased) for 64 years. Cherished mother of Judy (Lee) Beyerlein, Cynthia Ruschman Stephens, Mary (Robert) Hardin, JoAnn (Randy) Preston, Cheryl (Matthew) Luckhaupt, and the late infant Joseph Leo. Loving grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 29, and great-great grandmother of 3. She leaves behind a sister (Lucille) and brother (Melvin). Preceded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Passed away Thursday, February 27th at the age of 98. Visitation will be held 10AM Tuesday, March 3rd at Our Lady of Sorrows (330 Lebanon St, Monroe, OH 45050), with Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice (10810 E. 45th Street Suite 300 Tulsa, OK 74146) or Ohio Living Foundation Endowment Fund (1001 Kingsmill Parkway Columbus, OH 43229). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020