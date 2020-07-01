1/1
Rosella Schof
California - Rosella Schof, 87, of California, KY passed away on June 30, 2020. She was a member of Oakland Methodist Church. She was the daughter of Carl Sr and Bertha (McCarter) Hogle, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Chris and sisters; Vera Class, Mary Heideman, Elsie Biddle, Alice Erb and Pearl Schof along with a brother, Roy Hogle, Edward Hogle and Carl Hogle Jr. She is survived by her daughters; Ella (Douglas) Fuller, Wanda (Gary) Manahan and Tina Dipaoleaux. Son; Richard Schof. Along with 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
