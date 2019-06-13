|
Rosemarie Ostendorf
Latonia - Rosemarie L. Ostendorf, age 55, of Latonia, KY passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 14 years, Richard R. Ostendorf; children, Wayne Price, Kimberly Price and Brian Price; mother, Marie Farrell; siblings, Denis Farrell and Lisa Grubb; ex-husband, Timothy Price; grandson, Anthony Price. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her father, Denis Farrell and other extended family members. A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 5:00 PM until the Memorial Service begins at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to ASPCA
PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090 and/or St. Rita School for the Deaf 1720 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45215. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019