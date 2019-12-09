|
|
Rosemary A. Wermes
Sharonville - Loving wife of the late James P. Wermes for 57 years. Beloved mother of Terri (Joe) Putz, Jenny Budde, Jim, Jr. (Judy) Wermes, Chris (Trish) Wermes, Michelle (Scott) Renneker and Mike (Laura) Wermes. Grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of Dottie Jossund, Tom (Betty) Folzenlogen, Terry (Betty) Folzenlogen, Mike Folzenlogen, Sue (Paul) Bruggen and Mark (Sharon) Folzenlogen. Also survived by the Wermes family and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Roberts Folzenlogen and Dorothy Folzenlogen (nee O'Connor), granddaughter Niki Budde and her siblings, Robert (Marylou) Folzenlogen, Bill (Joan) Folzenlogen and Eileen (Jerry) McDonough. Departed on December 9, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15th from 2 - 5 PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11144 Spinner Ave., Sharonville. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019