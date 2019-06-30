|
Rosemary Bahlmann
Whitewater Township - Rosemary M. Bahlmann (nee Olliges), 90, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert A. Bahlmann, devoted mother of David A. Bahlmann, Michael E. Bahlmann (Mary) & Diane E. Miller (David), loving grandmother of 8, gr. grandmother of 8, loving daughter of the late Philoemina (nee Schloemer) & Frank Olliges, dear sister of the late Virginia Paff (the late Francis), dear sister-in-law of the late Romaine Bankemper (the late Bill). Visitation Tue., July 2, 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, all at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019