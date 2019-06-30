Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
Rosemary Bahlmann


1929 - 2019
Rosemary Bahlmann Obituary
Rosemary Bahlmann

Whitewater Township - Rosemary M. Bahlmann (nee Olliges), 90, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert A. Bahlmann, devoted mother of David A. Bahlmann, Michael E. Bahlmann (Mary) & Diane E. Miller (David), loving grandmother of 8, gr. grandmother of 8, loving daughter of the late Philoemina (nee Schloemer) & Frank Olliges, dear sister of the late Virginia Paff (the late Francis), dear sister-in-law of the late Romaine Bankemper (the late Bill). Visitation Tue., July 2, 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, all at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
