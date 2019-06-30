Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman
View Map
Rosemary Bucher

Rosemary Bucher Obituary
Rosemary Bucher

- - Rosemary (Nee: Bimmerle) beloved wife of the late Richard C. Bucher Sr.. Loving mother of Julie (Tony) Krebs, Debbie Riggs, Peggy (the late Michael) Riggs, Andy (Lori), Dwight and Ken Bucher and the late Richard Bucher Jr.. Cherished mother-in-law of Kim Bucher. Dear sister of Charles (Deak) Bimmerle Jr., Monica (the late Dave) Riegel and the late Charlotte Ashwell and Lois Meyer. Adoring sister-in-law of Robert Meyer and Audrey Mueller-Vestring. Devoted grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 29. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Visitation will be Tues. July 2nd from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman, 45238. If so desired memorials may be made to Elder High School, Bucher Scholarship Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., 45205. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
