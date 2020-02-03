|
Rosemary C. Armstrong
Cincinnati - Rosemary C. Armstrong, 72, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family will celebrate her life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at New Nazarene Baptist Church, 631 De Votie Ave. Visitation 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. Please view and sign her registry at www.thomsonhalljordan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020