Rosemary C. Meinhart



Cold Spring - Rosemary C. Meinhart, 96 of Cold Spring, KY passed away Nov 12, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Meinhart, daughter Chris Meinhart and son John Meinhart. She is survived by her loving children Bill Meinhart and Jenny Tankersley. Services will be private. Fares J.



Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.









