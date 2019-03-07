|
|
Rosemary (Corbin) Dierdorf
Harrison - Loving wife of the late Arthur Harold Dierdorf; mother of Susan (John) Roell, Sally (Robert) Ruskaup & Jon (Debbie) Dierdorf; grandmother of 8 & 14 great grandchildren; Sister of Robert (Jean) Corbin, Dorisann (the late Bruce) Albright, the late: Marvin (Sylvia) Corbin, Joe (Betty) Corbin,& Erma (Don) Kirkling. Visitation will be on Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 from 4 pm until the time of the Eastern Star Service at 7:30 PM with funeral services on Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 at 11 AM all in the Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St. Harrison. Memorials to St. John's UCC or Shriner's Burn Hospital through the funeral home. full obit www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019