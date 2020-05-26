Rosemary Gramann
Cincinnati - Gramann, Rosemary (nee Meyer) devoted wife of 64 years to Roger Gramann, loving mother of Karen (Tom) Sweeney, the late Gary (Mary Beth, living) Gramann, cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Adam) Holloway, Kelly (Chris) Cook, Sharon (Chase) Biehl and great grandmother of Claire Holloway, Mackenzie Cook and Sawyer Biehl. Dear sister of Ruth Meyer, Richard (Jackie) Meyer, the late Jim (Dorothy), Paul (Dot) and Donald (JoAnn) Meyer. Died peacefully at home, May 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation Friday, May 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2832 Rosebud Dr, Cincinnati, OH, 45238, from 9:45 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to Bayley, 990 Bayley Place Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive #220, Mason, OH 45040. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.