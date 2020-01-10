Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Rosemary Henderson

Rosemary Henderson Obituary
Rosemary Henderson

Rosemary J. "Boots" Henderson, 95, entered eternal life on Monday, January 7, 2020, at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, KY. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, KY, where she enjoyed trips, outings, and monthly activities as a member of the Happy Timers social group. She loved hosting and throwing parties for her family and friends, especially during the holidays. Her culinary skills were unmatched and her talent for baking pies - legendary. Beloved wife of 75 years of the late Obie M. Henderson; cherished daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Voskuhl. Preceded in death by her 9 siblings, Rosemary "Boots" was a caring mother to 5 children: John (Kay) Henderson, Gary (Lisa) Henderson, Dave (Janet) Henderson, Mark (Barb) Henderson, and Sherri Grady; devoted grandmother to 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Rosemary was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY with service to follow at 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to: 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences to

www.linnnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
