|
|
Rosemary Hollmeyer
Rosemary T. "Ro" Hollmeyer (nee Hoffman), beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Hollmeyer, loving mother of Sally (Dan) Keefe, Ann (Dr. Jamey) Bingham, Tom (Liz) Hollmeyer, Jr., and the late Judy Parker. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sunday, February 16, 2020. Age 98. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church, Hyde Park, Saturday, February 29 at 10:30am. Visitation before Mass from 9-10:15am. Memorials may be directed to the Episcopal Retirement Services, 3870 Virginia Ave., 45227, or, St. Mary School, 2853 Erie Ave., 45208. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020