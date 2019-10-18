|
Rosemary Jean Armenti
Newport - Rosemary Jean Armenti, 74 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on October 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Rosemary was born March 25, 1945 in Covington, KY to John Anthony and Helen Muench Armenti. Rosemary was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame Providence, Newport. She was an insurance adjuster for Reliance Insurance, member of Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, a volunteer at the Hosea House, and a member of the Bingo Club at Corpus Christi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sister, Judy Smith, and Nephew, John Smith. Rosemary is survived by her Sister, Catherine (Jack "Pete") Collins, Nephew, Dr. Christopher P. (Angela) Collins, Great Nephew, Patrick Collins, and Great Niece, Sophia Collins. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am at Church, with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Newport Central Catholic High School, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019