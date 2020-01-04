|
Rosemary Kramer Stoeser
North Bend - Rosemary Kramer Stoeser, beloved wife of the late Cletus J Stoeser, loving mother of Mary Anne (Terry) Keller, devoted grandmother of Christina (fiancé - Brian McCoy) Keller and Ryan (fiancé-Courtney Holbrock) Keller, great grandmother of Chloe Keller, sister of the late Eleanor Merk and the late Mildred Kramer, dear aunt of Jim (Joan) Merk and Cynthia Voegele. Graduate of Good Sam School of Nursing, Class of 1939. WW II Army Nurse, then returned to a long career at Good Sam Hospital. Died, Jan 2, 2020 age 101. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Friday, JAN 10, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial, with Military Honors, at St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211) or Good Samaritan School of Nursing, 375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati (45220). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020