Rosemary Lail
Blue Jay - (nee Knose) The loving wife of the late Ervan "Buck" Lail. Wonderful Mommy of Jean (the late Mel) Knollman, Judy (Frank) Linkmeyer & Debbie (the late Val) McKenzie. Cherished Granny of Melissa (Dan) Diersing, Shelly (Joe) Fette, Steve Linkmeyer, Scott (Sheila), Neil (Penny), & Adam (Rachel) Knollman & Brant McKenzie. Dear Great Granny of 14. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation & Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Cincinnati
