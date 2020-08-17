1/1
Rosemary Lonneman
Rosemary Lonneman

Rosemary Lonneman, 99, formerly of Erlanger, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 at her residence in Edgewood. She was a homemaker and a retired business manager and bookkeeper for Lonneman Plumbing, and a long time member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lonneman in 1997 and was the last of 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Survivors include daughter Beth (Jerry) Lea; sons Tom (Pat) Lonneman and Jack (Kathy) Lonneman; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with one on the way. Services will be at convenience of the family. Interment at St John's Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimers, 644 Linn St (10260) Cincinnati 45203 or Arthritis Foundation, 7124 Miami Ave., Cincinnati 45243. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOMES serving the family. For online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
