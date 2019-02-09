Resources
1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cincinnati - Rosemary E. Moore, 84, died Feb 6, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Feb 15, 1934 in Goldburg Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles H. Moore and step son Charles Moore. She is survived by her son Norman H. Tchorz (Rebecca Coats), Sister Hanna Goodman (Allen), step son William C. Moore (Carolyn), granddaughter Savannah Tchorz and grandson Norman B. Tchorz (Lesley). At her request, no service will be held. She will be buried in Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019
