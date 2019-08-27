|
|
Rosemary Northcutt Clements
Walton, KY - Rosemary Northcutt Clements, age 95, of Walton, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Lodge Care Center in Loveland, OH. Her husband, Lloyd Clements and son, Richard Clements, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kay Clements of Loveland, OH; sisters, Ardith Chance; brothers, James Northcutt, William Northcutt, and Lawson Northcutt. Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service beginning at 12 noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton, KY. Reverend Kevin Russell will be officiating. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Memorials may be made to Walton Christian Church, 50 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019