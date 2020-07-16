Rosemary Pletikapich
Cincinnati - PLETIKAPICH, Rosemary (nee Singer). Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank", loving mother of Martha (Jeff) Roth, Mary (Ted) Lorenz, Margie (Chris) Brown, John (Judy), Bill, Greg (Karen) Pletikapich. Cherished grandmother of Mike (Vicki), Danny (Ashley) and the late Joey Lorenz; Ann Marie (Eric) Zang, Tom Roth; Morgan (Cody Kinsel) and CJ Brown; Alex and Connor Pletikapich; Jennifer (Gareth) Nelson, Jodie (Mike) Rutherford and great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Don (Dottie) Singer, Ray (Delores) Singer and Audrey (Tom) Apking. Rosemary was an active parishioner of St. Margaret Mary since 1952. Rosemary passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, two weeks short of her 91st birthday. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Tuesday from 9:30AM until 10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Margaret Mary 1830 W. Galbraith Rd., NCH, at 11AM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com