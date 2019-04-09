|
|
Rosemary Reinstatler
Cincinnati - Reinstatler, Rosemary (nee Hunt) age 91, devoted wife of the late Sylvester Reinstatler, loving mother of Jerry (Deborah), Patty (Greg) Lester, Greg (Mary Lee), Dan (Sherri), Karen (Pete) Pritchard, Chris (Lisa), Joe (Jackie), Mary (Joe) Belperio, Elaine (Tim) Beck and Becky (Phill) Busken. Cherished grandmother of 32 and 21 great grandchildren. Dear and loved daughter of the late Albert and Helen (nee Shine) Hunt. Sister of William "Joyce" and the late Gene (Mary Louise) Hunt. Aunt of many caring nieces and nephews. She passed away peacefully to eternal life April 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was known for her beautiful smile and warm, loving personality. She made everyone feel special, had a great sense of humor, and was happiest when she could do something for someone else. She was a nurturer and graduated from that role with her children to her grandchildren and great grandchildren with ease. She did not judge and looked for the best in everyone. Like the sun, her radiance cast a pleasing light on all who were with her. She always appreciated the many gifts God has given her, and with her late husband Syl and their loving partnership with God, she lived the American dream and built a life founded on love which will stand for generations to come. Our family would like to thank the people at Christ Hospital and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019