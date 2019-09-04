Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
7820 Beechmont Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
7820 Beechmont Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Rosemary Sheedy Obituary
Rosemary Sheedy

Union Township - Rosemary Theresa Sheedy (nee Ward), a resident of The Glen in Union Township, passed away September 3, 2019 at the age of 82. Rosemary was the loving wife of the late James D. Sheedy Jr., cherished mother of James Sheedy III (Crystal), dear sister of William and Jonathan Ward and the late Dorothy Anne Howe. Rosemary was a devoted employee of St. Margaret Hall until her retirement. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6 from 9-10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati 45255, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at the church. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in Rosemary's name, may be made to Queen City Hospice. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
