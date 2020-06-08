Rosemary Stansel
Villa Hills - Rosemary K. Stansel, 93, of West Covington, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a member of St. Ann's Parish in Covington for 93 years where she was a member of the ladies' society, choir and took care of clerical work. Rosemary was in charge of the Devou Park mixed couples golf league for over 20 years, was in a bowling league and she loved baking for family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald Stansel; parents, Robert and Mary Kennedy and sister, Lorena Ziegler. Survivors include her children, Rob (Carol) Stansel of Loveland, Connie Stansel of Covington, Gail (Mark) Dwertman of Park Hills, Jeanna (Del) Burchell of Lakeside Park, Scott (Lesleigh) Stansel of Villa Hills, Mary (Tony) McLaughlin of Louisville; 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 5:30 PM all in St. Ann Church, 1274 Parkway Avenue, Covington, KY. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7388 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.