Rosemary T. (Nee: Dattalo) Conaway
Cincinnati - Rosemary T. (Nee: Dattalo) beloved wife of the late Raymond Conaway. Loving mother of Gina (Jim) Conaway-Turner, Andrea (William) Tippery, Anthony and Patrick Conaway. Cherished sister of Vikki (Dennis) Pignatelli and the late Anthony (Helen) Dattalo and Augustine Ellis. Dear sister-in-law of Richard Ellis, Ralph (the late Mary Ann) Conaway, Marlene (Bob) Green, Nancy (the late Phil) Kozlowski and Judy (Jerry) Ernst. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Visitation will be Wed. April 3rd from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs. April 4th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., 45205. If so desired memorials may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, 45220. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019