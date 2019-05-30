|
|
Rosemary Turner
Newport - Rosemary Turner 63 of Newport, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday May 28th, 2019. She was born on October 20th, 1955 to her parents Rev. Henry and Jenni (Raleigh) Turner who have preceded her in death. She was a retired school teacher, she taught at Newport Elementary and Newport Middle School. She was a member of the New Friendship Old Regular Baptist Church. Rosemary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family.
She is survived by her brothers; Carson Turner, Rev. Paul (Mae) Turner, Larry (Connie) Turner and sister Ida Ann (Don) Hall, along with a host of special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Rev. Gran Turner, Joseph Turner, James Turner, and Gary Turner, and sisters; Irma Herald, Judy Johnson and Charity Sue Turner.
A visitation will be held on Thursday May 30th, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria from 4-8pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday May 31st, 2019 at the funeral home at 10am. The burial will follow at the Buck Herald Family Cemetery in Breathitt, Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019