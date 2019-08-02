|
Rosemary White Reuter Barth
Louisville - Rosemary White Reuter Barth, 97, of Louisville, passed from this world on July 30, 2019.
She was born in Norwood, OH, on April 1, 1922 and graduated from Regina High School in Cincinnati.
She was the daughter of Thomas White and Rosalind Merrifield White, and sister to Harry White, Sr. Lawrence (Marie) White and Virginia White Geis, all of whom preceded her in death.
In 1946 she married Oscar H. Reuter, with whom she had three sons, Edward Naughton Reuter, Michael Edward Reuter and Timothy Edward Reuter.
Rosemary and Oscar moved to Louisville, KY in 1955 and built a home together where she lived the rest of her life. She was preceded in death by Oscar in 1959. For ten years as a single working mother, she raised her three sons. She was a skilled drape maker, lighting saleswoman and kitchen designer.
In 1969 Rosemary married William P. Barth and became parent to his five children. They blended two families through faith and perseverance. Rosemary continued her schooling, graduating from University of Louisville with an associate's degree in Interior Design. She became a professional interior designer in private practice until her retirement at age 70.
Rosemary was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and current member of St. Leonard Catholic Church.
Holding her in loving memory are her children and their spouses, Ed Reuter of Louisville, Mike and Vicki Reuter of Birmingham, AL, Tim Reuter of Mountain View, CA, Phil Barth and Leslie Field-Barth of Portola Valley, CA, Dan Barth and Mary Miller of Ukiah CA, Barbara and Jim Todd of Elizabethtown, KY, Karen Barth and Japa Buckner and Paula and Rob Kingsolver of Louisville. She is also survived by grandchildren: Michael, Victoria, Paula, Christy, Katie, Jenny, Jamie, Charley, Joey, Nate, Quentin, Gregory, Drew and Ashley and great-grandchildren: Jordan, Davis, Trey, Lana, Maggie, Anna, Calvin, Rita, Theodore, Joel and Julia and many nieces and nephews including Sr. Roseanne White, OSU of Cincinnati, OH.
The family extends special thanks to caregivers June Davis, Gail Guthrie, Jo Ann Hopkins, Dulcy Looney, Katie Magee, Jo Ann Simms, and Hosparus of Louisville, all of whom provided her with the best of care.
Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary will be at 12 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Avenue. Interment will follow at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Sunday, August 4 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor and Sister Visitor Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019