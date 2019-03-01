|
Roslee Sper
Florence - Roslee Sper, 80 of Florence, KY passed away peacefully February 27, 2019. Roslee was born November 17, 1938 in Covington, KY and worked as a Retail Manager and was also in Banking. She was a longtime member of Florence Baptist Temple in Florence, KY and was preceded in death by her Husband of 60 Years Phil Sper in October 2017. Roslee is survived by Son Michael (Diane) Sper, Daughter Darleen (Tom) Poe, and 4 Grandchildren Daryll, Matthew, Andrea, and Stephanie. Visitation will be from 10AM - 12PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Florence Baptist Temple, 1898 Florence Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019