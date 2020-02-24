|
|
Roslyn M. Osterman
Cincinnati - Age 88. Passed away February 21, 2020. Preceded in death her parents, Raymond & Henrietta Osterman; and her brothers, Raymond, Elmer & Anthony Osterman. Survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Osterman; and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 from 10am until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11am. Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel Church. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020