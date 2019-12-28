|
|
Ross J. Hambleton Sr.
Ross J. Sr. beloved husband of Sandra (Nee: Buttelwerth) Hambleton. Loving father of Ross (Shanna) Hambleton Jr., Michael (Mary) Hambleton, Matthew (Ann) Hambleton and Katie (Anthony) D'Angelo. Devoted grandfather of Ross, Kylie, Ben, Lyla, Michael, Sean, Eli, Brooklyn, Hank, Samantha, Luca, Leo and Cora. Dear brother of Mary Alice (the late Don) Kumpf, Pat (George) Schwab, Kathy (the late Tom) Pidgeon, Jill Hurd, Mark Hambleton and Dale (Pat) Lunn. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Visitation will be held at Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800, from 9:30am until 11:30am on Thurs. Jan 2nd. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Visitation Church at 12:00pm on Jan. 2nd. The family would also like to give special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Alois Alzheimer's Center. If so desired, memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, 45203-1742. radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019