Roxann Hesch
Roxann Hesch

Fort Thomas - Roxann Wright Hesch, 63, of Ft. Thomas, received her angel wings on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas surrounded by her loving family. She was a day care provider with Alphaland Day Care. Her previous jobs were with 5/3 bank as an ACH clerk and Supreme Nut & Candy Company in the Newport Shopping Center. She loved nature & the outdoors, camping, going on her annual trip to Myrtle Beach "her happy place" and Brown County, Indiana. Once you met Roxann, you would never forget her. Everyone loved Roxann and she knew how to light up the room with her presence and a great big smile. She had many roles, but her favorite was being a grandma. She was the daughter of the late Robert Wright & June Kaiser Leon. She was preceded in death by her son, TJ Mullikin and sister, Gina Faulkner. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Rick" Hesch; daughter, Jennifer (David) Juergens; sister, Renee Wright; brother, Bob (Donna) Wright; granddaughters, Addison and Brianna Stieby; grandsons, Elijah & Christian Juergens; several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 25 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
