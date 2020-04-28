|
|
Roy A. Skelton
Independence - passed away surrounded by his loving family at his residence on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born in Ludlow, KY on January 15, 1944; the son of the late Robert & Virginia Skelton. Roy was self-employed, working as the owner an operator of S&S Precision Grind. He was an accomplished Mason and an avid Simon Kenton Football fan. Roy also enjoyed golfing and reading. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren for which he was so fond of. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Skelton and his brother, William Eugene Skelton. Those surviving to cherish Roy's memory and carry on his legacy include his loving wife, Linda Skelton; children, Scott (Kim) Skelton, Karen (Greg) Skelton, and Tracey (Brian) Witte; step-children, Tim Rump, Brad (Yessi) Rump, and Nicole (Greg) Dietrich; brother, Robert (Sherry) Skelton; grandchildren, Samantha Rolman, Adam Rolman, Josh Melk, Kierra Davis, Cody Rump, Kasey Rump, Maigan Dietrich, Morgan Dietrich, Maisey Dietrich, and McKinnley Dietrich; 5 great-grandchildren; special sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Ken Shaw; special companion and four-legged fur baby, his dog Zoey; as well as many other close relatives and friends. Roy was a beloved man and touched many lives. Under the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Roy's family will offer a "Curbside Condolence" on Saturday, May 2, 2020 beginning at 9:30 AM and ending at 10:30 AM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Guests may drive past and view Roy and offer condolences to his family from the safety of their own vehicle. Guests are not permitted to exit their vehicles or stop for extended periods of time. We just ask that each car drive through our facility's carport and pay your final respects from inside your vehicle to promote social distancing. We will have a funeral attendant available to log your name for the family to read in their guest book and pass out a memorial folder as a remembrance item. A funeral service and burial for Roy will be private due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, Roy's family has suggested sending donations in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For those unable to attend, you may share an online condolence or memory for Roy's family by visiting www.chambersandgrubbs.com. Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home would sincerely like to thank the Skelton family for allowing us to care for Roy and each of the family members during this unprecedented and difficult time.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020