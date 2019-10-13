|
Roy B. White
Naples, FL - White, Roy B., age 93, passed away in Naples, FL October 11, 2019, loving son of the late Anna and Maurice White, devoted husband of 56 years to the late Sally White, loving husband of Macky, beloved father of Maury (Jan) White, Barbara (Mike) Reed & Dan (Jessica) White, dear brother of the late Marvin White, cherished grandfather of Emily, Maddie and Henry White, Ben, Andy (Erin) and Alex Reed, Alison (Kellen) Jackson & Jacob White, proud great-grandfather of Harper & Kellen Jackson Jr.. Graveside services Wednesday, October 16, 2:00 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, Ohio 45242. Shiva will be observed Weds only 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with Minyan service at 7:00 P.M. at the residence of Barbara & Mike Reed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Walnut Hills High School Alumni Assn. or Southwest Florida Education Foundation in Naples, FL would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019