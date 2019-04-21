|
Roy Bauer
Cleves - Roy E. "Butch" Bauer, 93, Apr. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Bauer (nee Lambert), devoted father of Roy Jr. "Butch," Barry (Tara), Will & Dan Bauer & Jessica (TJ) Kroth, loving grandfather of Corey, Evan & Shane; Abigail & Annabelle; Charleston, Eleanora & Franklin, beloved son of the late Marie (nee Backherms) & William Bauer, dear brother of the late Betty Graham & Willard Bauer. Also survived by nieces & a nephew. Mr. Bauer was a US Army Air Corp veteran of WWII & a member of Miller Stockum Post #485, American Legion. No visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019