Wilder - Roy F. Gold, 88, of Wilder, passed away on August 27, 2019. Roy married the love of his life, Dorothy, in 1955. He passed away into eternity on their 64th wedding anniversary. Their love song was and will always be "You Are My Special Angel." Roy will forever be remembered for his passions in life: his faith, his wife, his family and his country. He will also be remembered for not knowing a stranger and his amazing generosity. He was a barber in Newport for 13 years before working for the U.S. Postal Service where he served as a Letter Carrier. He was an active member of the Association of Letter Carriers local #374 for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angeline (nee Wagner) and George Gold brother, Richard G. Gold. Roy is survived by his wife, Dorothy Gold, daughters, Ann Marie (Fred) Wiseman, Carol Lynn (Joe) Pitzer, son, Mark C. (Patty) Gold, grandchildren, Rachel (Matt "Nate") Ewald, Charlie Gold, Danielle Gold, Maria (Malcolm) Jones, Victoria (Chandler) Osborne and Olivia Wiseman, great-grandchildren, Hayden, Raelynn, Sloane, Amaya and Spencer. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service at noon, Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the The Point Arc Serving Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, 104 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011, Newport High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 75129, Fort Thomas, KY 41075, Salvation Army Newport, 340 West 10th Street, P.O. Box 72271 Newport, KY 41071, St. Joseph Parish, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2655 Crescent Springs Rd., Covington, KY 41017 or Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019