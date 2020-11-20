Roy Hasenjaeger
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Beverly Hasenjaeger. Loving father of Jim (Whitney) Hasenjaeger, Jo (Greg) Mitchell and Jean (the late Tom) Fliehman. Cherished grandfather of Josh Myers, Richelle Yoder, Erin Mainord, Jason (Becky) Mitchell, Mindy (Tom) Kroell, Michael Fliehman and Nathan Fliehman; great-grandfather of Autumn Mitchell, Carson Kinnett and Lexi Kroell. Dear brother of Charles Hasenjaeger; loving companion of the late Karen Kuhn. Roy attended the College of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. Roy passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 92 years. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
.