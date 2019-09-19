|
Roy Hornsby
Hebron - Roy Hornsby, 84, of Hebron, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence. He was in the U.S Navy and Army Special Forces. Roy was a retired supervisor with Alvan Motor Freight in Cincinnati, a 32 degree Scottish Rite Shriner and a member of Robert Burns Masonic Lodge #163. He enjoyed fishing and an avid John Wayne fan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie Lee Mullins Hornsby and parents, Leonard and Ethel Powell Hornsby. Survivors include daughter, Terry (Mark) VanArsdale of Hebron; grandchildren, Jeremy (Megan) Tudor and Patrick (Tiffany) VanArsdale; great grandchildren, Christopher, Shawn, Zack, William and Peyton. Brother, Ronnie Hornsby of Erlanger. Visitation Thursday September 19th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Petersburg Cemetery Petersburg, KY. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass Northern Kentucky, 7388 Turfway Road Florence, KY 41042. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019