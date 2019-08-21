|
Roy Landrum
Burlington - 65 of Burlington, Kentucky, Passed Away August 18, 2019 at his residence. He was an avid dirt car owner and driver, a drag/street racer. He enjoyed his Business Roy Landrum Enterprises and collecting old corvettes and muscle cars. He is preceded in death by his son; Greg Landrum, father; Gordon "Toke" Landrum, nephew; Christian Miller. He is Survived by his loving mother Betty Jo Landrum; granddaughter Alexis Landrum; his siblings Gloria (Eddie) Rogers of Burlington, Steve (Missy) Landrum of Verona, Christine (Ron) Miller of Florence; 6 nieces and nephews; Scott Gemmer, Bryan Gemmer, Jennifer Mullins, Ashley Landrum, Trevor Landrum, and RJ Miller. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, August 23rd 2019 from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019