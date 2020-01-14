Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
415 Park Ave.
Newport, KY
Ft. Thomas, KY - Roy P. Rice, age 93 years, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 13, 2020. Roy was a US Army Air Force WWII Veteran; a devoted and longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Newport, KY; a member of Ft. Thomas Lodge No. 808, F. & A.M. and was retired after many years of service at Cincinnati Bell. Beloved husband of Shirley A. (nee Fahlbush) Rice for 62 years. Dear father of Gail, Gary, Brandon (Kirstie) and Zachary Rice. Loving great grandfather of Peyton, Kinleigh, Blakely and Greyson Rice. Devoted brother of Alfred (the late Nell) Rice. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, which will include Military Honors and a Masonic Service, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave., Newport, KY (41071) on Saturday, January 18 at 1 PM. A reception and time to visit with the family will follow at the church. If desired, memorial donations may be directed to St. John's United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
