Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Roy Parks Obituary
Roy Parks

Florence - Roy Lee Parks, 58, of Florence, Kentucky passed away at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was born on January 29, 1961 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Roger and Elva Parks. Roy enjoyed working on cars, fishing and listening to classic rock music but his greatest joy came from spending time with his granddaughters.

Roy was preceded in death by his father Roger Parks, Sr and his brother Roger Parks, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Robert) Luke; grandchildren Jaelin Luke and Makell Luke; brother Randall (Linda) Parks; sisters Christine Leeke, Rhonda (Brandon) Parks, Vonda (Ron) Millican; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemoorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
