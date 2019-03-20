|
|
Roy Parks
Florence - Roy Lee Parks, 58, of Florence, Kentucky passed away at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was born on January 29, 1961 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Roger and Elva Parks. Roy enjoyed working on cars, fishing and listening to classic rock music but his greatest joy came from spending time with his granddaughters.
Roy was preceded in death by his father Roger Parks, Sr and his brother Roger Parks, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Robert) Luke; grandchildren Jaelin Luke and Makell Luke; brother Randall (Linda) Parks; sisters Christine Leeke, Rhonda (Brandon) Parks, Vonda (Ron) Millican; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemoorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019