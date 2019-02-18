|
Roy R. Dixon
North College Hill - DIXON, Roy R. - Beloved son of Florence (George) Thiess; Lifelong partner for over 30 years to Sonja Walls; Preceded in death by his father Roy Dixon; He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and was known to family members and friends as Uncle Roy; Roy passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at the age of 72; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. Roy serviced the community for over 40 years with his annual Christmas display on Galbraith Road and was an avid animal lover; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019