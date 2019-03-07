Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Roy Willhoite Obituary
Roy Willhoite

Georgetown - Roy Willhoite, 81 of Georgetown, OH, husband of the late Florence Willhoite. Retired from Ford Motor Company. Passed away Monday March 4, 2019. Caring father of, Laurie Jeannette Willhoite and the late Roy Howard Willhoite. Loving grandfather of, Gabrielle, Abigail and Megan Deem. Visitation will be this Saturday at 10 am with funeral at 11 am at Strawser Funeral Home, Blue Ash, OH. Memorials suggested to Crossroads Hospice . Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
