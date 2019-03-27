|
Rozellen Griggs
Fort Thomas, KY - 1919-2019
Rozellen Griggs, 99, of Fort Thomas, KY and Viera, FL went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2019. She was born in Union City, Madison County, Kentucky on July 21, 1919 to the late Samuel Ogg Griggs and Nannie Minor Griggs.
Rozellen was a loving and cherished sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by two brothers Daniel and Samuel Griggs. She is survived by her sister Anna Frances Black and three nieces Diane Sallee (Sam) of Richmond, Serena Shelton (Jerry) of Frankfort, Barbara Black of Viera, FL, four great nieces and numerous great great nieces and nephews.
Rozellen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Thomas for over 60 years. She was a deacon and faithful supporter of FBC, especially her ladies Sunday School Class. Rozellen graduated from Eastern Kentucky University 1943 with a bachelor's degree in education. She earned her Master's degree from the University of Kentucky and achieved her Rank I certification. As a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher's Society she served as state board member and as international secretary. She was also a past president of the Northern Kentucky EKU Alumni Association. Rozellen was named to the EKU Hall of Distinguished Alumni. When she retired from teaching fifth grade at Samuel Woodfill Elementary in Fort Thomas she taught education courses for Northern Kentucky University. Rozellen served as an officer in both the Ft Thomas chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Fort Thomas Woman's Club. In 2006 she began spending the winter months in Viera FL and lived there year round after 2012 with her sister and niece. In Florida she faithfully attended the Church at Viera and dearly loved the ladies she came to know through the Wednesday morning Christian book studies. Rozellen was very proud of her many former students especially those Woodfill fifth graders. She will remain that constant positive influence in the hearts of her family, friends and students.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Fort Thomas at 10:30 on Thursday March 28. Visitation will be conducted from 11:00 to 12:00 on Friday March 29 at Oldham, Roberts, and Powell Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Church at Viera, 9005 North Wickham Road, Viera FL 32940, the First Baptist Church Ft Thomas KY or the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019