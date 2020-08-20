1/
Ruby A. Allen
Ruby A. Allen

Sharonville - (nee Collier). Age 95. Passed August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harkie Allen and Ray L. Bruce; loving daughter of the late Noel & Rose Collier; devoted mother of Thomas (Diane) Bruce, Linda (Michael) Myers, Janice Burton, Judy Martinez, Terry (Patricia) Bruce & Rosemary French; step-mother of Maxine Randolph, Janet Buchanan & Joyce Anders; cherished grandmother & great grandmother. Ruby was a member of the Sharonville IOOF/Rebekah Lodge for many years, a 50+ year member of Lockland Christian Church and resident of Mallard Cove Senior Living. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 from 10am until the service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lockland Christian Church, 231 Mill St., Lockland, OH 45215. See vorhisandryan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
