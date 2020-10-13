Ruby Burton

1/1
Petersburg - 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 12, 2020. Loving and cherished wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. Ruby was very family oriented and a devoted caregiver to many. She is survived by her son, Joe (Amy) Burton; grandchildren, Jessika, Brooke, Hayden, Kayne; great-granddaughter, Gigi; siblings, Lois Grace Byrd, Lola Stone, Ned Maxwell, Lara Myers, Deborah Dalton, Kim Maxwell; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlos Burton; grandson, Corey; siblings, Joyce Webster, Jack Maxwell, Bertha Kenney, and Tommy Maxwell. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
