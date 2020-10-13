Ruby Burton
Petersburg - 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 12, 2020. Loving and cherished wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. Ruby was very family oriented and a devoted caregiver to many. She is survived by her son, Joe (Amy) Burton; grandchildren, Jessika, Brooke, Hayden, Kayne; great-granddaughter, Gigi; siblings, Lois Grace Byrd, Lola Stone, Ned Maxwell, Lara Myers, Deborah Dalton, Kim Maxwell; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlos Burton; grandson, Corey; siblings, Joyce Webster, Jack Maxwell, Bertha Kenney, and Tommy Maxwell. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
.