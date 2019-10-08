|
Ruby Elizabeth Stapleton Minton
Hebron (formerly Taylor Mill), KY - Ruby Elizabeth Stapleton Minton, age 101, of Hebron, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Baptist Village Care Center. She was a retired Waitress for Hathaways, was a member of Rebecca's Lodge, Eastern Star, and attended Community Family Church in Independence, KY. Ruby was very outgoing and enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed reading her Bible and cooking magazines. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Minton; daughter, Billie Sue Minton; sisters, Nell Raines, Lela Wadell, and Ardith Bryson; brothers, Walter, Clyde, and Paul Stapleton. She is survived by daughter, Glenda Minton Gabbard; son, Charles Minton, Jr.; sisters, Goldie Greene, Mossie Iudica, Annalou Stapleton, and Virgie Ball; brother, Pete Stapleton; grandson, Joshua Minton; and great grandchildren, Kenton, Owen, and Amber Minton. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a funeral service immediately following at noon at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Community Family Church. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019