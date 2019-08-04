|
Ruby Loucks
Finneytown - (nee Locke) beloved wife of the late Wesley Loucks Sr., loving mother of Sharon (the late Jason) Nightingale, Wesley (the late Brenda) Jr., Clifton "Kip" (Maureen) and Scott (Debbie) Loucks, dear grandmother of Matthew, Micah, Paul, Joshua, Scott, Clifton and 8 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Catherine Grice and Bobby Locke. Passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Visitation will be at Northminster Presbyterian Church 703 Compton Rd. Wednesday, August 7th, from 10AM until time of memorial service 11:30AM. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019