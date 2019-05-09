Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
West Chester - LYNCH, Ruby J. (nee Porter). Beloved husband of Freddie C. Lynch for 58 years. Loving mother of Catherine (Jay) Jackson and Julie Schoonover. Grandmother of Christina Harville, Brooke Harville, and Kyle Schoonover. Sister of Ginni (Henry) Prichard and Lynn Tanner. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away May 4, 2019 at 81 years. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019
