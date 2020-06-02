Ruby Reed
Cincinnati - REED, Ruby (nee Burns), passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at age 100 years. She was the last child of 17 siblings. The devoted wife of 70 years to the late Harry R Reed; loving mother of Diane Ramsey, Deborah Kohler and H. Ronald Reed; loving grandmother to Chad R. (Ashley) Kohler; great grandmother to Alison, Cailey and Emersen; daughter of the late Grant and Doshia Burns.
She was a proud graduate of New Richmond High School in Ohio.
Ruby loved to spend time with her family. She and Harry would decorate their home inside and outside for all holidays and family celebrations, including a table full of home cooked food out of the garden. Enjoyed freezing, canning, cooking everything out of their large garden. She took care of numerous flowers around the house (that they built over 60 years ago) and yard.
For many years she made clothes for her children, herself, and three-piece lined suits for young Chad.
Ruby spent many hours dust mopping the square dance floor and preparing the Hayloft Square Dancing Barn in Springdale for the next event.
After Harry retired, he and Ruby enjoyed time with their grandson before he was old enough to go kindergarten. Harry and Ruby attended many of their children's and grandchildren's school activities. They would ride bicycles, plant in the garden, hand feed peanuts and bread to the squirrels and birds in their backyard. Ducks, birds and squirrels would return yearly. They enjoyed their large front porch and shaded back yard.
Viewing will be on June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a short service at 10:30 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. Ruby will be driven through Springdale one last time before the graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Cincinnati - REED, Ruby (nee Burns), passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at age 100 years. She was the last child of 17 siblings. The devoted wife of 70 years to the late Harry R Reed; loving mother of Diane Ramsey, Deborah Kohler and H. Ronald Reed; loving grandmother to Chad R. (Ashley) Kohler; great grandmother to Alison, Cailey and Emersen; daughter of the late Grant and Doshia Burns.
She was a proud graduate of New Richmond High School in Ohio.
Ruby loved to spend time with her family. She and Harry would decorate their home inside and outside for all holidays and family celebrations, including a table full of home cooked food out of the garden. Enjoyed freezing, canning, cooking everything out of their large garden. She took care of numerous flowers around the house (that they built over 60 years ago) and yard.
For many years she made clothes for her children, herself, and three-piece lined suits for young Chad.
Ruby spent many hours dust mopping the square dance floor and preparing the Hayloft Square Dancing Barn in Springdale for the next event.
After Harry retired, he and Ruby enjoyed time with their grandson before he was old enough to go kindergarten. Harry and Ruby attended many of their children's and grandchildren's school activities. They would ride bicycles, plant in the garden, hand feed peanuts and bread to the squirrels and birds in their backyard. Ducks, birds and squirrels would return yearly. They enjoyed their large front porch and shaded back yard.
Viewing will be on June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a short service at 10:30 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. Ruby will be driven through Springdale one last time before the graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.