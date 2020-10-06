Ruby Rose
Cincinnati - Ruby Irene Rose (nee Sanders). Beloved wife of the late Edward Lee Rose. Loving mother of Glenn (Linda) Belcher, Linda Kahl, James (Dianna) Rose and Kenneth Rose. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Monday October 5, 2020. Age 95 years. Visitation Saturday October 10th from 9 AM, until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Overlook Ave., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com